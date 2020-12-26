This is a great book and a super silly book.
I have a few jokes that I want to tell you that I read in the book.
Here they are… Where did the Tyrannosaurus Rex live?
I will tell you the answer to all my jokes at the end of this review.
Here is another joke. What would you get if you crossed a dinosaur with a pig?
I think if you like funny books you will love this book.
You can find this book on amazon or maybe at your local library.
The answer to the first joke is anywhere it wants to. The answer to the second joke is Jurassic Pork.
Jokes make people laugh. I think we need to laugh a lot.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
