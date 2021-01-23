This is the best book. (That is my opinion.) This book has a lot of action.
In this story, the children’s grandfather sends them to a private island to spend the summer. They live similarly to how they lived in the boxcar but better.
They spent the summer fishing, growing crops and exploring. There was a handyman on the island that helped the children get what they needed from town. Captain Daniel drives the boat back and forth from the island to the mainland.
There was an exciting spot on the island where danger lurked. Their dog was trying to signal to them to look and be careful but ... they didn’t pay attention. To find out what happened, you need to read this book.
This book has also been made into a video. My parents bought it on Amazon for us to watch. We enjoy the Boxcar children books and DVDs. You can find "Boxcar Children" books at the library, at most stores, and on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
