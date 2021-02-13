This an educational book about eggs. My brother got this book. He let me read it so I can review it.
In this book, it shows how a chicken grows inside an egg and out of an egg. There are some other beautiful animals that come from amazing looking eggs.
So, if you want to know how a chicken grows and a few others, you need to read this book. My mom thinks the artwork in this book is very pretty and well done.
Here are some of the eggs that it lists:
Birds
Anna’s Hummingbird
Steller’s Jay
Blue Jay
California Thrasher
Fish
Atlantic Salmon
Frogs
Leopard Frog
There are a lot of birds and animals in this book.
You can find this book on Amazon or possibly your local library.
I think this is a great book for ages 4 to 16.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
