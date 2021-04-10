This is a cool book! This book has a Bible verse on most pages that relates to that page. I like that part.
This book has two main characters. There is a dad and his baby girl. It shows the girl growing up. It starts when she is born to when she has a baby girl of her own.
Whenever this book has a baby girl that is born it says, “Blow the trumpet, sound the horn, Daddy’s princess has been born!"
This book makes my dad cry. I think this is funny. My dad has three princesses. Do not forget to check out Curt Fowler’s article. It is in the Business and Lifestyle section. He writes an article every Sunday.
You can find this book on Amazon and maybe at your local library. I think that if you show your dad this review, he will buy this book. It is also a good Father’s Day gift!
This book is by my mom’s favorite author, Karen Kingsbury. She writes Christian adult fiction.
I hope you like this book as much as we do at my house.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
