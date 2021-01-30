This is a great story by Judith Viorst. Have you read any of the Alexander books?
Alexander is a boy who has two brothers. He is very dramatic and his brothers pick on him for it.
Alexander got money from his grandparents but he spent all of it quickly. He was left with only bus tokens.
To see what he spent his money on, you should read this book.
If the bunny eats the carrot … I will review the story of “Alexander, Who’s Not (Do You Hear Me? I mean it! ) Going to Move” next week.
You can find this book on Amazon or your local library. It is a fairly common book. I bet your neighbor might be able to loan it to you.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
