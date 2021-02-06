I love this book for two reasons:
The title, “Alexander, Who’s Not (Do you hear me? I mean it!) Going to Move” is funny to me.
How silly and dramatic Alexander is.
Have you read this book? I have. Do you like this book? I do. If you do like this book, what is your favorite part?
In this story, Alexander and his family are moving for his dad’s new work. Have you ever moved? I have. If you did move, how did you feel? To know what Alexander felt like, you need to read this book.
You can probably find this book at your local library. You can also find it on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
