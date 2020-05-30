"Voyage with the Vikings" is a great book for older kids. I think that ages 8-12 would do well reading this book.
This book is part of a series called “The Imagination Station.” This series is a Focus on the Family resource.
In this book, there is a time machine. The two kids, Beth and Patrick, go inside the time machine and Patrick pressed the red button. The machine turned on and they ended up in a Viking ship.
This book explains that there is no other God. It is a story that teaches about God while you are reading it.
My friends loaned my family this book.
You can find this book at your local library or on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.