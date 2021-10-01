Metro Valdosta's jobless rate rises

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate inched upward in August.
The city’s jobless rate rose from 3.0% to 3.15, a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor said. In August 2020, the rate was 6.1%.
"Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 196 and ended the month at 65,331. That number is up 3,652 when compared to August 2020, the statement said.
Valdosta finished August with 63,311 employed residents, and increase of 157 during the month and up by 5,386 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended August with 56,700 jobs. That number was up 400 during the month and increased by 2,400 when compared to this time last year, the statement said.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 17% in Valdosta in August. When compared to last August, claims were down by about 84%.
Metro Valdosta is made up of Brooks, Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
