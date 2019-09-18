VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority want to engage the community with a new video series "Next-Gen Valdosta –Industry."
The video series is a continuation of the original "Next Gen Valdosta" which highlights city employees, city officials said.
The videos will be produced by the city's Metro 17 staff. The video series is aimed at educating residents about the next-generation workforce and industries within the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County. Existing industries include manufacturing, distributing, logistics, food processing, agri-business and health care.
“These videos are important to not only showcase workforce but also highlight those industries within Valdosta-Lowndes County and the opportunities they have for our young people. Our hope is that these videos will just be another tool in our economic development toolbox when industries are looking to grow in our area,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.
"The 'Next Gen' video series is a great platform to educate citizens about our younger workforce who are the future of the city. There are so many existing industries that offer positions and careers with the city that citizens may not know about. We wanted another way to inform them of these opportunities and at the same time highlight our incredible community," said Mark Barber, Valdosta city manager.
The series will spotlight employees in their 20s or 30s throughout different industries in the community. "Next-Gen Valdosta – Industry" will play on the city and VLCDA website and social media.
To see the first episode featuring Brent Auger, Nature Nate’s shipping and warehouse receiving manager, visit the Metro 17 section at the bottom of the City of Valdosta website or VLCDA.
