VALDOSTA – The regional transportation budget has been amended.
Committees of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the transportation planning agency of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, met virtually last week via teleconference to amend the Fiscal Year 2021 work program and budget and elect officers for the citizen’s advisory committee.
The three committees of the MPO are the policy committee, the technical advisory committee and the citizen’s advisory committee, according to an MPO statement.
The FY2021 work program and budget includes activities for the year pertaining to the work tasks to be performed by staff and consultants. In anticipation of the City of Valdosta starting an urban transit system, the MPO amended its FY21 work program to include $160,000 in federal funds, and $20,000 each from the City of Valdosta and the Georgia Department of Transportation to assist the city in implementing and planning for the future of public transit in the community.
The amendment allows the city to issue a request for proposal for the services in the future but does not currently authorize the expenditure of any funds.
In other actions, the MPO citizen’s advisory committee elected officers for FY2021, by unanimous vote it was agreed to keep the current officers: Ronald Skrine, chair, Clayton Milligan, vice-chair, and Mary Jane Yorke, secretary.
Staff also gave an update on the continued development of the Vision2045 Transportation Plan and members of the committees discussed projects included in the proposed transportation plan that is anticipated to be released for public comment later this month.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission is a regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency which serves 45 municipalities in the 18 counties (Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware) of South Georgia.
"Our dedicated staff team with local governments to increase the prosperity and quality of life in our region through programs including Area Agency on Aging, community and economic development, transportation and environmental planning, geographic information systems, information technology, workforce development and small business loans.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission is the designated Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization and is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta Urbanized Area. The VLMPO conducts long-range and short-range transportation planning in areas including highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, freight movement among other areas.
