VALDOSTA – Kevin Hines' life started in squalor and he intended for it to end in the icy waters of the San Francisco Bay beneath the Golden Gate Bridge.
He shared his story Wednesday evening in front of a crowd of hundreds during a suicide prevention event at Martin Stadium.
His parents were neglectful and could not care for their children, with the police later intervening after a call from a concerned motel worker who heard the cries of children. As an infant, Hines and his brother went into the foster care system; a system Hines considered broken at the time.
He and his brother were supposed to be adopted out together but his brother passed away due to illness.
However, he got lucky and landed in a positive transition home and was adopted by Pat and Debbie Hines when he was 9 months old.
While that may seem too young to be affected by the traumas of his first few months of life, Hines said when all an infant's brain knows is trauma from birth, eventually something has got to give.
His snap came at the age of 17.
It came as he stood in front of a crowd of 1,200 people, while playing Gatch in a production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Arch Bishop Riordan High School.
At 17, he was a self-proclaimed “theater kid” but it was during this production that he began to believe the crowd of 1,200 people wanted to come on stage and kill him.
Hines said this was the moment his brain “broke.” It was the first of the paranoid delusions, a symptom of his later diagnosed bipolar disorder type 1 with psychotic features.
“What would you do if 1,200 people were coming to kill you?” Hines asked the audience at Martin Stadium.
The crowd responded with an overwhelming “run” and that's exactly what Hines did.
He ran to the lobby, where his theater director asked if he could finish the performance. He began babbling incoherent nonsense for 10 minutes until his mother was contacted to pick him up.
“I can never forget the look in her eyes as she gazed into mine,” Hines said. “For I could see within them that she saw within me the depths of insanity brewing behind them.”
He began his rocky journey with bipolar disorder, swinging between manic highs and the lowest of lows.
His mother, who was known for her overt optimism, was “destroyed,” Hines said, and asked him to stay with his father on his 18th birthday.
Crying on the car ride to his father Patrick's house, he was faced with a life where his father didn't understand his mental illness and he didn't understand his father's stern ways.
Continuing his suffering with delusions of grandeur sinking into the depths of depression, Hines' thoughts turned to taking his own life.
“I found a way; the Golden Gate Bridge,” Hines said. “Four foot rail, ease of access to lethal means. It's horrible to say it like that, we are fixing it right now, but back then I just thought I had to go.”
The voices in his head grew louder and louder but he continued to bottle his pain, burying it deep within himself instead of asking for help.
He sat and wrote a note to his loved ones and woke his dad to tell him he loved him for what he believed would be the last time.
Hines waited. He waited to see if anyone would speak to him on the bus to the bridge.
He picked his light rail. That was the spot he'd jump off. He continued to cry, waiting to see if anyone would ask if he was OK. He knew he didn't want to die.
The only woman to stop to speak to him was a tourist asking for a photo.
“She walked away and I said to myself 'Absolutely no one cares' which was the furthest from the truth,” Hines said. “Everybody cared. Every member of my family. Every one of my friends. Every one of my acquaintances would have been there to rip me from that rail to safety because of how much they cared. My brain wasn't allowing me to care and it was trying to kill me as I desperately clung to life.”
The echoing voices in his head won the internal battle. He jumped.
“The millisecond my hands left that rail and my legs cleared it I had an instantaneous regret for my actions and the 100% recognition that I'd just made the biggest mistake of my life and it was too late,” Hines said.
Only 39 individuals in 84 years have survived that fall; Hines was number 26.
Nineteen came forward after and said they had the same instantaneous regret Hines did.
Hines fell 220 feet, 25 stories, at 75 miles an hour in four seconds, plunging him 70 feet beneath the surface.
Miraculously, he opened his eyes and realized he was drowning and, with a renewed will to live, frantically got to the surface, painfully, as the jump had broken several of his vertebrae.
He prayed during that 70-foot resurfacing, wanting to tell everyone that he'd made a mistake and that he didn't want to die.
“God please save me. I don't want to die.”
That's what he repeated to himself. His prayers were answered in the form of a woman in a red car who'd watched him go over the rail and called her friend in the Coast Guard.
During those minutes before the Coast Guard appeared, he thought a shark was beneath him and feared dying from a shark attack but the creature kept him buoyant.
Later, Hines learned it was actually a sea lion after a witness saw him on television and wrote a letter with the clarification.
“That's why I get to be here today; because a creature that's not a human, a mammal, saved my life.”
Rushed in for back surgery, Hines lives today with a large scar serving as a reminder of his attempt and sharing his story across the globe, in hopes it will change other people's minds about taking their own lives.
Sure, his struggles still exist; Hines openly admits to still having suicidal thoughts but knows he will never act upon them because he always seeks help. His driving message is someone's thoughts do not have to become their actions.
“Your pain matters simply because all of you do,” Hines said to the crowd. “You are meant to be here until your natural end.”
Hines' story was part of an event sponsored by Park Avenue Methodist Church in conjunction with the Lowndes County School System and other sponsors to bring awareness to a topic that has hit home for many recently.
As the church stated in its press release prior to the event, “the community has faced the reality of suicide far more than we would ever hope in recent weeks.”
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor opened the program and Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason closed it. Dr. Brian Griner, M.D., Dr. Robert Maydell, M.D., and Sandra Wilcher, LCSW, also spoke.
The impact of the moments could be seen as families held each other; not only during Hines' story but during the statistics brought forth by the doctors.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 10 to 34 year olds and, in 2019, 47,511 people died by their own hands.
While alarming, the takeaway wasn't about the rise in numbers; it was about making sure no one will continue to go unnoticed.
It was a call to action for people to learn to speak to one another, to debunk the myths surrounding mental health and to open the door for seeking help.
Placed throughout the crowd Wednesday were people, whether counselors or religious affiliates, to help anyone who felt they may need to speak then.
Speakers shared a message they hope will encourage people to come forward with their problems before it's too late and know there are people willing to listen.
“I am so grateful for every millisecond I get to walk this green earth," Hines said. "I am grateful for every place I get to go because I almost didn't get to; for every thing I get to do because it almost didn't happen but most importantly I'm truly grateful for each and every one of you because I almost never got to meet you. We are all meant to be here until our natural end.”
