VALDOSTA – The small kids at the Merry Marketplace Character Breakfast began jumping up and down in excitement as they ran to greet adored Disney favorites Saturday.
The Valdosta Junior Service League sponsored the two-day marketplace at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center connecting various vendors to the community.
The event Saturday included a breakfast for several lively kids and families, including Ashley Knighton and her 4-year-old, Joseph Knighton.
“He is loving it,” the mom said. “It’s really nice. This is our first year, and it’s nice to see a smile on his face.”
Making an appearance at the breakfast were characters from "Puppy Dog Pals," "PJ Masks," Trolls, The Grinch, "Frozen" and "Toy Story."
The Chick-Fil-A cow, Disney princesses and Baby Shark also joined the breakfast.
The full crowd gathered at the Rainwater by the lake for photo opportunities, interactions and a meal.
Meanwhile inside Rainwater, more than 80 vendors packed the venue with clothing, jams and jellies, purses, homemade food items, crafts and more.
Cindi Carter, a Merry Marketplace vet, set up her station in the back of Rainwater as she offered personalized Christmas ornaments.
The event marked 20 years that Carter has been bringing her business, Cindi’s Family Ornaments of Waycross, to the Merry Marketplace.
Valdosta Junior Service League’s mission to help the community attracts her to the fundraiser. Proceeds from the event benefit community organizations.
“They’re just a great group of ladies to work with,” Carter said. “They’re incredible.”
She has loyal customers who visit her each time she’s at the Merry Marketplace dating back to 1999, she said.
The league established the marketplace more than 40 years, according to league members.
In 2018, the marketplace welcomed more than 3,000 shoppers, said Nikki Rodgers, registration chair.
“We’re really excited to have it this long. … It’s a good mix of old and new vendors and I think that brings a lot of great products to the community here,” she said.
Not only does the marketplace act as a link between patrons and vendors but it adds to the local economy, Rodgers said.
Several vendors travel from other areas – such as Macon and parts of Florida – staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants.
“I think it’s definitely an economic growth for the community this weekend,” Rodgers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.