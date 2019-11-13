Mercury marches on

Submitted PhotoThe Valdosta State University Observatory welcomed guests of all ages to view the Transit of Mercury Monday morning. Mercury and Venus are closer to the sun than the Earth, which affords astronomy enthusiasts an opportunity to see the planets march across the solar disk on occasion, university officials said. Transits of Venus are extremely rare; the last one was in June 2012 and the next won’t occur until Dec. 10, 2117. Transits of Mercury are a bit more common but still rare. They occur during the months of May and November at a rate of only 13 or 14 per century.