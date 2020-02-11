Mentors, designers help young entrepreneurs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy is an innovative program that guides students through the process of starting their own, real business, with the help of local business mentors and sponsors.
Once the students identify their business idea, YEA! pairs each student-run business with an appropriate mentor, chamber officials said. The industry expert helps students fine tune their concept, write a business plan and identify their target audience.
“This is a great opportunity for kids to be introduced to our free enterprise system and the excitement of creating a new business,” said mentor Arthur Morin, owner of BrandSouth LLC.
The 2019 mentors are:
• Charlie Barnes IV, Barnes Drug Store.
• Dianna Deeley, Deeley Advancement Services, LLC.
• Chandler Davis, Valdosta chamber.
• Charlie Davis, Enay Coaching, LLC.
• Elton Dixon, Enay Coaching, LLC.
• Dr. Elaine Lewis, UNO-United As One.
• Brittany Mitchell, Salon One.
• Betty Morgan, Valdosta chamber.
• Arthur Morin, BrandSouth, LLC.
• Jane Shelton, South Georgia Travel.
• Sally Sutton, Anchored Media Marketing.
YEA! students met and worked with many graphic designers on designing logos for their new businesses, chamber officials said.
"Graphic designers play an important part in the process, by helping students create a new and exciting online presence for their businesses that will help to brand and promote them successfully," chamber officials said.
Graphic designers included: Kenzie Lasker, Valdosta State University student, Gracie Lucas, VSU student, Lauren Pope, Valdosta chamber, Sally Sutton, owner, Anchored Media Marketing.
As a nonprofit organization, YEA! relies on the generosity of the community and of sponsors; people who identify with entrepreneurship and want to help pave the way for future entrepreneurs, chamber officials said. Some help the student businesses get off the ground while others provide in-kind support or volunteer their time and services.
For more information about the chamber’s YEA! program, contact Betty Morgan, (229) 247-8100, ext. 234.
