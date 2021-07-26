VALDOSTA – Legacy Behavioral Health Services and the Lowndes County Commission have partnered to host several Mental Health First Aid training sessions for residents.
Training sessions are scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27, county officials said in a statement.
Each training will be held at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center, 250 Douglas St.
"Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based public education and prevention tool – it improves the public’s knowledge of mental health and substance use problems and connects people with care for their mental health or substance use problems," county officials said.
Training sessions are taught by Jennifer Dunn with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities.
The MHFA training is designed for participants who work with people who have behavioral health concerns, but who do not have any formal training in behavioral health. The training includes a five-step action plan that can be applied to all behavioral health challenges.
Mental health first aiders are:
– First responders
– Faith community leaders
– College students
– Human resource professionals
– Caretakers
– Librarians
– Community members
– Security guards
– Primary care employees
– School and college workers
– Nurses
– Parents
– Social services
– Coaches
– Co-workers
– Corrections officers
Registration is required. Email: Jennifer.dunn@dbhdd.ga.gov to register.
