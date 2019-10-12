VALDOSTA – "The Menagerie of Origins" is an exhibit that stands as the definition of a partner show.
The artworks of Jenny Hager and D. Lance Vickery on exhibit in Josette's Gallery of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts complement one another, synchronize, play off each other, contrasts one against the other and likely challenged the artists as the exhibit challenges the viewer.
Makes sense, they are not only partner artists and University of North Florida art instructors but a married couple, too.
Hager is a proponent of collaboration. As noted in her artistic statement/bio, "she is also very interested in collaboration; the spirit of community is important in both her teaching practice and in her own work.
"In 2014, Hager created Sculpture Walk, an outdoor sculpture park for downtown Jacksonville. Sculpture Walk, Inc., a registered 501(c)3, has hosted over 26 outdoor sculptures, bike racks and sculptural benches by international, national and local artists. She created a sculpture park in Jacksonville Beach, called UNF Seaside Sculpture Park, which showcases large-scale outdoor sculptures by UNF Sculpture students."
Vickery seeks collaboration between media and formats, as well.
"Lance has the facility to move freely between two and three dimensions without compromising the elements of his aesthetic," according to his artistic statement.
"Lance's work balances between formalist sculpture and aesthetics and conceptual considerations of materials. His work often works towards the tension between interiority and exteriority, both metaphorically and physically. These ideas manifest themselves in process, materials and concepts. The pieces are rich in surface, texture and color, while visceral and physical in the process by which they were created."
The combination of three-dimension and two-dimension coupled with the dynamic pairing of Hager and Vickery create a vital exhibit experience.
GALLERY
"The Menagerie of Origins," featuring the artwork of Jenny Hager and D. Lance Vickery, is on exhibit in Josette's Gallery; along with Sean Hurley's "Space and Time," Price-Campbell Foundation Gallery; "Cactus Tongued," the art of Kristy Hughes, Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery.
Where: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
Run dates: The show runs through Oct. 30.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
