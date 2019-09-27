Men4Men travels, trains

VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area Men4Men Organization of Valdosta traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., on Sept. 21 for its second training and first activity.
The training was held at the FAMU Walker Ford Building, members said.
Main topics during the session were circle map and frame.
"This activity was used to help the men to brainstorm about changes that they can think about making in their lives," members said. "Previous sessions conducted have been ‘What are my Values,' 'The Art of Communication,' 'Developing Values in Children,' 'Handling Anger' and 'Conflict at the Job.' Classes are held each month.
After the training, the men attended the FAMU vs. Southern Jaguars game.
Coastal Plain Area EOA and Head Start serves children and families in the 10-county area of Ben Hill, Brooks, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Berrien, Tift and Turner are engaging Head Start men and males "to build a support system to continuously encourage them to be engaged in the learning and well-being of their children," members said.
The men's group, represented by the name “Men4Men” founded by Feliciano Lewis of Atlanta, provides training and knowledge to the men about issues which men face every day.
"The agency is vested in the opportunity to help fathers become not only better fathers but better men," members said. "Men4Men motto is: 'All Men Matter and Especially Fathers.'"
