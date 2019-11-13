VALDOSTA – Two men who died in a vehicle accident on Interstate 75 Tuesday morning have been identified as Anthony T. Reece, 23, and Chavonne C. Brooks, 24, according to the coroner’s office.
Family members report the Atlanta residents frequently traveled to work in Florida, according to a statement from Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.
Reece and Brooks' rental car caught fire after colliding with a semi-truck on the interstate around 2 a.m. Tuesday near the 15-mile marker on I-75, Fiveash said in a past report.
A tire on the rental car they were driving southbound on I-75 “went down,” resulting in the car hitting the middle road rail on the interstate, Lowndes Sheriff Ashley Paulk said previously.
The car rotated and stopped before being perpendicular to traffic, he said.
A semi-truck traveling southbound hit the car, causing it to catch fire, Paulk said, who added the tractor of the semi burned as well, but not the trailer.
After being hit, the rental car continued another 250-300 feet while the semi-truck went into the interstate shoulder, the sheriff said.
The driver of the semi-truck survived, he said.
Reece and Brooks were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the accident, Fiveash said.
The Valdosta Fire Department, South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and the Lowndes County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
“Thanks to the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County fire units for a swift response and great teamwork. These types of calls are hard. Hard on everyone that answers that call: firemen, medics, troopers, coroners, tow truck operators, dispatchers, everyone,” Fiveash said in a statement.
“Although tragic, I am proud of and thankful for our firemen. Thanks to them, we are able to get the victims home to family. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. No one should have to get that news and my heart breaks for them. I hope our community will join me in lifting them up in our thoughts and prayers.”
