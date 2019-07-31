VALDOSTA — Men from Valdosta and Lakeland entered guilty pleas in federal court Wednesday in separate weapons cases, according to a U.S. attorney.
Clifford Timothy Bradley II, 38, of Valdosta and Paul A. Bradford, 48, of Lakeland entered guilty pleas to one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands, according to a statement from Charles Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Both defendants face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine and will be sentenced at 3 p.m., Oct. 24, the statement said.
Bradley was pulled over for speeding in a Valdosta residential area Aug. 17, 2018, and was taken into custody, according to the statement. Deputies discovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the car's center console, the statement said.
Bradley had three prior felony convictions in Lowndes County, including pleading guilty to a 2006 robbery for which he was imprisoned, according to the statement. He admitted he knew at the time of his 2018 arrest that he was illegally in possession of a firearm, Peeler said in the statement.
Bradford was arrested at his home in Lakeland July 18, 2018, when a warrant was served for another individual living in his home, the U.S. attorney's statement said. Deputies discovered a 12-gauge shotgun and Bradford admitted the firearm belonged to him and he was in possession of it illegally, the statement said.
Bradford had prior felony convictions, including a 1990 burglary and theft by taking conviction and a 1998 statutory rape conviction, according to the statement.
“Our office remains relentless in its pursuit to remove guns from the hands of convicted felons with violent criminal histories,” Peeler said. “We are working alongside law-enforcement agencies across the Middle District to curb violent crime, and holding felons accountable for illegally possessing dangerous weapons is a common-sense approach to meeting our shared goal.”
Both cases were prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
