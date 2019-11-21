Memorial honors HIV/AIDS victims

VALDOSTA — A memorial service was held Wednesday in Valdosta to remember those lost to HIV/AIDS.
The memorial, along with a candlelight ceremony, was held in the old commission chamber in the South Health District Office on West Savannah Avenue.
Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Commission, issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 20 World AIDS Day-Lowndes County. World AIDS Day is marked internationally on Dec. 1, but Lowndes County was observing it early to avoid interference with Thanksgiving, said Althea Mims-Daniels, health care program consultant supervisor for the South Health District.
"Stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many," Slaughter said.
Lights were dimmed and candles were lit as a slide show honored many people who have died from HIV/AIDS.
"Georgia ranks among the top states for HIV," Mims-Daniels said.
The stigma long associated with AIDS means the disease "exists but is not talked about a lot" in South Georgia, she said.
The health office offers free AIDS testing at community events as well as at all of its offices in a 10-county area, Mims-Daniels said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
