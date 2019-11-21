Memorial honors HIV/AIDS victims

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesAlthea Mims-Daniels with the South District Health Office and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter hold the proclamation naming Nov. 20 World AIDS Day-Lowndes County.

VALDOSTA — A memorial service was held Wednesday in Valdosta to remember those lost to HIV/AIDS.

The memorial, along with a candlelight ceremony, was held in the old commission chamber in the South Health District Office on West Savannah Avenue. 

Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Commission, issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 20 World AIDS Day-Lowndes County. World AIDS Day is marked internationally on Dec. 1, but Lowndes County was observing it early to avoid interference with Thanksgiving, said Althea Mims-Daniels, health care program consultant supervisor for the South Health District.

"Stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many," Slaughter said.

Lights were dimmed and candles were lit as a slide show honored many people who have died from HIV/AIDS.

"Georgia ranks among the top states for HIV," Mims-Daniels said.

The stigma long associated with AIDS means the disease "exists but is not talked about a lot" in South Georgia, she said.

The health office offers free AIDS testing at community events as well as at all of its offices in a 10-county area, Mims-Daniels said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

