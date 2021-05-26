Memorial Concert for Frank Butenschon set

ADEL— Cook County Council for the Arts presents “Reflections: A Memorial Concert for Frank Butenschon,” featuring The Azalea Winds and Big Sound of the Okefenokee, for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, organizers said.
The Azalea Winds is a regional community band open to all instrumentalists in South Georgia who play traditional band instruments. The band has achieved regional and national fame while providing area communities with entertainment, cultural awareness and musical education through scholarships, organizers said.
Deborah Bradley, lead conductor of Azalea Winds, received the Legion of Honor by the Bandworld magazine as one of “the finest band directors in the business” in 2019.
The Azalea Winds supports the youth of South Georgia by giving the “Frank Butenschon Memorial” Scholarship for a high school student who will perform in a college or university band.
Frank Butenschon III led the Valdosta High School Marchin’ Cats into national prominence in the 1970s. Under his direction, the Marchin’ Cats grew to more than 400 members and regularly won nationally ranked contests. In 2008, he was named director emeritus of the Valdosta High School Band.
“Mr. B,” as he was affectionately known, continued his career until his death in 2015. He had worked with school band programs throughout South Georgia, including Cook and Berrien counties.
For more information, call (229) 546-8980.
