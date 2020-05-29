VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom is partnering with the GroupRaise to benefit a local agency.
The Baytree Road restaurant will donate 10% of its June 2 sales to the Second Harvest of South Georgia as part of GroupRaise’s Takeout for Good initiative.
Kevin Valdez, co-founder of GroupRaise, said restaurants nationwide are joining the campaign to donate funding to local food banks.
“It’s a kind of like organic and grassroots effort that historically restaurants want to give back to communities,” he said. " ... We think that by ordering takeout and just ordering delivery or pickup, you're helping a good local restaurant, and then, you're also giving back to an amazing cause like the local food bank who's doing amazing work."
If any restaurants would like to participate in Takeout for Good, they can sign up at takeoutforgood.com for more information.
