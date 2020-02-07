Meet the Presenter Series Stars

Submitted PhotoBroadway Stars and Presenter Series committee members are seen rubbing shoulders with the stars of 'Country Royalty: A Salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline' at Mathis City Auditorium. Tickets are available for the next Presenter Series show — 'Jersey Boys,' 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, which is the last show in the 2019-20 Presenter Series season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org. Pictured are Sementha Mathews, Mala Vallotton, Jennifer Powell, Jane Burgsteiner, Linda Grondahl, Gail Bliss as Patsy Cline, Jane McLane, Jeani Synyard, Sherrill, Steven Lahr, Mike Shobe, Tina and Brad Folsom, Cheryl Oliver, Nancy D. Warren, Billy Grondahl, Jason Petty as Hank Williams, H. Arthur McLane, Gail and Walter Hobgood. Not pictured are Millie Adams, Stephanie Blevins, Dean Brooks, Roy and Cheryl Copeland, Susan Dukes, Mary and Tom Gooding, Lucy Greene, Richard Hill, Peter and Happy Ingeman, Sara and Ed Lamb, Sally Turner Querin, Chuck Ramsey, Cindy Tolbert, Patricia Vigerstol, Evelyn and Steven Walker, Susan and Butch Wiggins, Clarence and Eddie Wiggs, and James Willis.