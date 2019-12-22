VALDOSTA — The show goes on.
Scott James, the familiar radio personality from Talk 92.1 FM, is now Mayor-elect Scott James.
Well, he is Mayor-elect Scott James Matheson, technically, but his duties will not keep him off the airwaves.
“I’ve got five days a week that I’m going to do this thing. I probably think I can do it four days a week,” Matheson said. “I’ve got a lot of great guys to fill in for me. I’ve got to be a planner.”
The soon-to-be mayor of Valdosta, Matheson defeated former Valdosta Fire Chief J.D. Rice in a mayoral runoff race earlier this month. The mayor-elect wants to use his radio show as a way to connect with residents on a daily basis and talk about how the city operates.
“When I ran Black Crow (Media) for a few years, they called me the mayor of Black Crow. I just wanted to serve the community with the radio station,” Matheson said. “Right where I’m heading now, the title just changes and the opportunity increases.”
He preaches transparency as a core tenet of his upcoming administration. During his campaign, all of his literature stuffed into mailboxes included his personal cell phone number.
“I put my cell phone on it, so they’re going to have the most accessible mayor of all time,” Matheson said.
Matheson is making a tweak to his radio show title, too. The title, The Scott James Show, will change to The Scott James Matheson Show come January to reflect a shift from his normal show to a focus on local politics and the community.
“I’m going to withdraw greatly from national politics. They serve nobody,” Matheson said. “They serve only to divide. I’ll withdraw big time from that. I’ll work on local solutions.”
He understands that owning and hosting conservative talk radio can be divisive. He also acknowledges that paired with being an on-air mayor opens him to both praise and scrutiny.
“The court of public opinion is going to matter now,” Matheson said. “I’ve got to sell it to seven council people, but if I want to keep the heat off them, I’ve got to sell it to the public, too, before I push something.”
Part of his job after such an incredibly close race is bringing the city together. Matheson beat Rice by only 96 votes in the mayoral runoff. He is aware that half of residents did not vote for him and he wants a chance to show his ability to help Valdosta. He welcomes conversations with all people, whether on the phone or on the air.
With an election characterized by voting on party and racial lines, Matheson is fully cognizant of the “two Valdostas” phrase used to describe separate cities divided by race. He said he is not afraid to address it either.
“I’ve heard the realtors say, ‘you should go to the county schools,’” Matheson said. “So, I’ve witnessed it. If you want the definition of economic decay, that’s the definition.”
Part of the “two Valdostas” mentality stems from white flight. White flight is the phenomenon known around the country where white people move away from urban areas to suburban communities due to increased minority populations.
People "head for the perimeter, then bitch about what’s going on in the middle,” Matheson said. “You are the problem. Come back.”
He said he plans to address economic drivers initially and then move to more human elements. Improving the economy is a huge point of emphasis for his upcoming administration, he said.
To help with the transition into office, outgoing Mayor John Gayle has met with Matheson multiple times to advise and guide through the ins and outs of the job.
“He took part in one of the toughest meetings I ever went through during the run. People I had heard about in town but never met,” Matheson said. “(Gayle) sat me down with a room full of lawyers and Langdales … that bunch hammered me for an hour and a half asking me if I had a plan, what about SDS.”
A main focus for Matheson will be bringing an end to the Service Delivery Strategy standoff between the city and the county which has cost taxpayers more than $800,000 in legal fees during the past three years.
“We’re going to get to the finish line in the first couple of months. I promise you,” Matheson said. “We’re going to get to it whether I compromise, they compromise or they aid me and offer me something or I give up something. We’re going to get there.”
When asked about the county’s ongoing lawsuit over SDS with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, he said the city has no involvement and it will not affect his ability to negotiate an end to the dispute. His concern about economic opportunities from the SDS fight in general does, however, apply to his thoughts on the county lawsuit.
“I’d like them to stop it, so we’re not feeding ammo to other economic development groups around the state,” he said.
Matheson said he wants to get SDS done however he can, and if that means an agreement not including water and sewer service, he is open to it.
“I bet every two years or three years or development or big project that we’ll come to an impasse anyway. With that or without that, we’re going to end up there again along the way,” Matheson said. “Why is this the stumbling block? Let’s get this done, and we’ll meet back in three years to discuss another project.”
One of the other major projects Matheson said he wants to enact is restarting the city’s Weed and Seed program. Weed and Seed is an initiative where substandard houses are renovated or raised to make improved living for residents. Valdosta had a program in the past that received federal funding
“We’ve got 550 or so, for lack of a better word, Section 8 houses,” Matheson said, adding one hasn't been built in several years.
He said he hopes for a combined effort from the city and Lowndes County to provide funding to a third party such as Habitat for Humanity to build 15 houses a year. Quality of life increases significantly for recipients, but there are always tradeoffs, Matheson said.
A resident’s property value drastically increases, and in turn, property tax jumps up. Preparing and counseling residents for that balancing act will be important, he said.
Although he owns a conservative talk radio station, Matheson said he believes people have been surprised by some of his beliefs and plans, such as Weed and Seed. He describes himself as an old hippie and when asked if he would sign the South Georgia Pride Festival proclamation as mayor, he said he would.
“I’m not arrogant enough to think I’m the ultimate judge, and I’m surely not going to judge while on this earth,” Matheson said. “I’ve been asked to love everybody and support anybody … and I’ve got zero problem with that.”
With the campaign behind him, Matheson wants to move forward and his goal as mayor is a simple one: solve problems.
“I’m into solutions,” Matheson said.
Matheson is scheduled to be sworn into office Jan. 9, according to city officials.
