VALDOSTA – Dr. Kim Mackey has seen a lot of the U.S.
Her life has taken her from the Midwest, to the northeast, to the Deep South to the southwest, to the mid-Atlantic and now South Georgia.
South Georgia Medical Center's newest neurosurgeon has followed a path that has taken her across the nation and around the world to places such as Kenya, Uganda and India.
But she has settled – for the next four years at least – in Valdosta.
Hailing from Michigan, Mackey went to medical school at the University of Chicago before a neurology residency at the University of Pittsburgh and a fellowship at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis in pediatric neurosurgery.
After her training, she went out west for her first job and practiced at the University of New Mexico before relocating to Norfolk, Va., with her husband, Ben.
A helicopter pilot in the Air Force, Ben has done his fair share of moving for work, so when they decided to move from Virginia, he had options.
But it was Kim's turn to focus on her career, and she made the decision to move to South Georgia.
Why?
She appreciated the effort by SGMC to show how her work would impact a community in need of more neurosurgery. Courted by an array of health care systems, she said she ultimately selected SGMC for its dogged pursuit of her and the hospital's family atmosphere.
"You don't get that everywhere," she said.
Prior to Mackey's arrival, 75% of local residents went elsewhere for neurosurgery services. Loading up and driving an hour plus to another city for treatment and care can be burdensome to patients, especially if routine care is required.
Instead of planning days ahead for a pilgrimage to another doctor, people have the option for local care.
Filling that local void and serving the community attracted her to Valdosta, and she said she plans to follow through with that commitment.
"We can take care of 90% here," she emphasized.
Not only are neurosurgery services available here, but Mackey along with the area's other neurosurgeon, Dr. Hitham Khalil, share call to be on hand 24 hours a day for their patients.
"Double-boarded" in both pediatric and adult neurosurgery, think of her as a five-tool player capable of treating the brain, the spinal cord and nerves. Tumors are her favorite thing to treat, but don't simply look at her as a surgeon. Mackey's love of medicine resides in patient interaction.
"I like the people part more," she said.
As her practice ramps up – she officially started June 15 – Mackey is familiarizing herself with the area and already found a taco spot. She was pleasantly surprised with La Taqueria: Mexican Grill, she said, giving their fare two thumbs up.
When she isn't practicing medicine or chomping down on tacos, she spends time with her family or out doing their newest hobby: horseback riding.
By sheer coincidence, Mackey has dipped her toes into one of college football's greatest rivalries between Alabama and Auburn. She and her husband bought two horses recently and stabled them locally. They wanted their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Michael, to grow up around the animals.
The horses' names – Bama and Bo Jackson.
Ironically, the names aren't actually references to either school. Although the Michigan graduate is best-acquainted with Michigan and Ohio State's annual clash, she may need to take a trip to the Iron Bowl soon.
Wait until she goes to the Lowndes-Valdosta game come fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.