VALDOSTA – Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Bailee Musgrove, a senior at Valwood School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program.
The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Valdosta resident for excellence in leadership and academics, company representatives said in a statement.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Bailee Musgrove,” said Darryl Chaney, Mediacom senior operations director. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of '22 and particularly acknowledge Bailee for outstanding achievements.”
This year marks the 21st consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. The company annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education.
Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.
