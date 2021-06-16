VALDOSTA – Before starting the 2021-22 school year, all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday, health officials said in a statement.
"Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord," health officials said. "It is spread through saliva and can be contracted by sharing food, drinks or makeup, kissing, sneezing and coughing. Meningitis can cause shock, coma and death within hours of the first symptoms."
MCV4, or meningococcal conjugate vaccine, is a two-dose booster shot. It helps protect against four types of the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease (serogroups A, C, W and Y), health officials said.
"While most people who get the vaccine do not have any serious side effects it is always a possibility. The most common side effects include redness or pain where the shot was given and occasionally a fever," health officials said. "These side effects typically go away within one to two days."
“The new MCV4 requirement was delayed due to the COVID pandemic; however it is important that everyone understand it is extremely important, especially in a school setting. Meningococcal disease might be rare, but it is extremely dangerous,” Reomona Thomas, RN, immunization program coordinator for South Health District, said. “Following the recommended and required vaccination schedules for school-aged children is the easiest step that parents can take to protect their children from vaccine preventable diseases.”
Also, all students born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, and entering or transferring into seventh grade need proof of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster immunization (called “Tdap”). Proof of a Tdap immunization must be documented on the Georgia immunization certificate (Form 3231).
Ask a pediatrician or local health department about other shots children may need including:
– the human papillomavirus (HPV) series
– the tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis shot (Tdap or Td booster)
– an annual flu vaccine; and
– catch-up immunizations, including chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, and hepatitis B.
A full immunization guide is available on the Georgia Department of Education’s website www.gadoe.org.
Parents can visit the health department or their child’s physician to receive a full list of their required vaccines. For a list of health departments in the area visit https://southhealthdistrict.com/county-health-departments/.
If a child does not have health insurance or a health plan won’t cover these vaccines, call the local health department and ask about getting no cost or low cost vaccines. For more information, visit http://dph.georgia.gov/vaccines-children or call the health department.
