VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools released a statement Tuesday morning stating that Coach Randy McPherson has announced his retirement from coaching.
“I would like to thank the Lowndes community for having me as their coach the last 18 seasons. I have decided to retire from coaching after 37 years in coaching, I made this decision before the season began but I did not want it to be a distraction,” McPherson said. “I will always be a Viking. I plan to give some time back to my wife that I owe her. God Bless.”
The announcement was made during a team meeting Tuesday.
“Coach McPherson has enjoyed incredible success as a Head Football Coach amassing 252 Wins with only 55 Losses in 24 seasons as Head Coach,” Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor stated. “Even more impressive than his remarkable winning record in the positive difference he has made in the lives of countless young men during his stellar career.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.