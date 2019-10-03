McGinn named Teacher of the Month

Submitted PhotoHahira Elementary School’s fourth-grade math teacher, Colleen McGinn, was recently selected as Lowndes County Schools’ Extraordinary Teacher of English Language Learners for the month of September. The Lowndes County Schools English to Speakers of Other Languages selects one teacher each month for this honor. McGinn said, 'Teaching the EL's (English Learners) has been something I hold near and dear to my heart. It gives me the opportunity to make an impact on them, but to also have them make an impact on me.' Here, McGinn is with Tyler Corbett, Sophia Smith, Wes Boutwell, Maggie Bush, Eva Cruz, Madelyn Burnam, Declan Hasecuster, Robert Hand, Dylan Barr and Kierra Montemayor.