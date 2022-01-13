McDuffie named Wiregrass academic affairs chief

VALDOSTA — April McDuffie has been named executive vice president for academic affairs for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, according to an announcement by Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.
McDuffie began her career in technical education in 1997 at East Central Technical College as the business office technology instructor, college officials said in a statement.
Since, she’s held several positions at East Central Technical College and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College: director of online learning, dean of professional services, dean of academic affairs, associate provost overseeing the Ben Hill-Irwin campus, associate vice president of adult education, associate vice president of institutional effectiveness and interim vice president of academic affairs.
McDuffie holds a bachelor of science in education from the University of Georgia and a master of education from the University of Georgia. She has more than 20 years of work experience in senior leadership at the technical college. McDuffie is active in her community in Fitzgerald where she serves as chairman of the Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy board of directors and chairman of the Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Family Connections.
McDuffie serves on the executive committee, finance committee and sector partnership steering committee with WorkSource Southern Georgia. McDuffie serves with her husband, Wayne, as the children’s pastors at Fitzgerald Church of God, and they have a daughter, Cali, who is a graduate of the Wiregrass and Valdosta State University dental hygiene program.
In her role as the executive vice president for academic affairs, McDuffie will be responsible for planning, overseeing and directing various functions that will support the college’s academic affairs objectives and mission, college officials said. This includes academic credit instruction; high school services; adult education services; distance education; apprenticeships; institutional effectiveness and strategic planning initiatives; liaison activities with accreditation bodies; as well as meeting reporting requirements as mandated by state and federal government.
“April has worked in almost every area of the college and under her leadership, these areas have excelled," Clements said. "I’m looking forward to having her continue to lead within the college as the executive vice president for academic affairs.”
Wiregrass has four campus locations including Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta and Sparks. It also operates an off-campus instructional site at Moody Air Force Base.
