VALDOSTA – Lowndes wrestling is sending three of their best to the next level.
Triplets Ethan, Hunter and Cole McCullough announced their signing with Newberry College on Friday.
“This has just been a great group of guys,” Lowndes head wrestling coach Spencer Graybeal said. “These three guys came up as freshmen. They were leaders immediately in our room. They’ve just been such a joy to coach.”
Ethan and Cole were state placers at the 2023 GHSA Traditional State tournament Feb. 17 and 18 in Macon.
Ethan finished third in the 126-pound weight class while Cole finished fifth in the 132-pound weight class.
“They’re real hard workers,” Graybeal said. “They’ve had an incredible career. Two of them were three-time state placers. One of them’s a two-time state placer and was also a two-time state finalist and state champ. Just an incredible group of guys and we’ll miss them a lot.”
