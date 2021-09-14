McConico named Wiregrass vice president

VALDOSTA — Shannon McConico has been promoted to vice president for enrollment management for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, according to an announcement from Wiregrass Interim President DeAnnia Clements.
McConico’s most recent position with the college was dean of enrollment management, college officials said in a statement. Other positions she has held with Wiregrass, Valdosta Technical College and Chattahoochee Technical College include executive registrar, director of curriculum, WIA assistant, student activities coordinator and financial aid technician.
McConico has a bachelor of science in management and human resources from Park University, a master of science in education with a concentration in enrollment management from Capella University and she is working on her doctorate in public administration with a concentration in higher ed leadership, which is expected to be completed May 2022, at Valdosta State University, college officials said.
McConico has 22 years of work experience in student affairs and enrollment management in the Technical College System of Georgia. She is a member of the Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2019, and has a Noel-Levitz certification in enrollment management. McConico’s board commitments include workforce development board with the South Georgia Regional Commission and Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Commission.
In her role as the vice president for enrollment management, she will oversee multiple departments include admissions and recruiting, financial aid, testing and special populations, registrar, campus police and marketing and public relations for all Wiregrass campuses. Wiregrass has four campus locations including, Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta and Sparks. It also operates a satellite office located at Moody Air Force Base.
