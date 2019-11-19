MC Electrical donates to foundation

VALDOSTA – MC Electrical Services recently donated 10 Altivar variable frequency drives to the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation.
The drives will be used by the college’s industrial electrical technology and electrical systems technology programs to teach students how to install, maintain and repair VFDs in the field, college officials said.
A VFD is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor.
“Anything our instructors can do to simulate real-life, hands-on experiences in the classroom improves students' ability to succeed in the field,” said Jenny Dell, director of institutional advancement. “Generous contributions like this one from MC Electrical Services enhance experiential learning opportunities.”
Founded in 2009, MC Electrical Services of Valdosta is the premier electrical and automation company in the Southeast, college officials said. MC Electrical Services provides industrial electrical services, including installations, maintenance, emergency call-ins, calibrations and troubleshooting, with expertise in motor controls, PLCs, HMIs, instrumentation, single-phase and three-phase up to 4160v.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.