VALDOSTA — The industrial systems technology programs on the Valdosta and Coffee campuses of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received equipment donations from MC Electrical Services, valued at about $7,500 for both campuses.
MC Electrical Services donated five Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Drive Altivar 71 units, college officials said. The equipment has many uses in relation to the field of industrial systems.
Some of the ways instructors will be able to utilize it in the classroom include helping students use the drives to understand industrial motor controls, draw a wiring diagram to show the electrical connection of the VFD and learn how to size the wire and conduit needed for proper installation of the VFD.
The industrial systems technology program prepares students for a career to work in several areas of industrial maintenance including electronics, industrial wiring, motors, controls, instrumentation, fluid power, mechanical, pumps and piping, and computers.
"The program boasts a job-placement rate of 100% with many graduates working locally," college officials said. "Wiregrass currently has industrial systems technology students in apprenticeship programs at Ace Electric, Inc. of Valdosta, and Optima Chemical and Premium Waters in Douglas."
The industrial systems technology program, along with certificate programs in this field, qualifies for the HOPE career grant. If students qualify for this grant, they could possibly have all of their college tuition and books paid for leaving them graduating with little or no college debt, college officials said.
The program will be accepting new students for spring semester; classes start Jan. 8. Students can apply during the college’s free application week, Nov. 4-8 and have their application fee waived when they apply in person.
To learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs, visit wiregrass.edu. If a business would like to learn how it could make a donation to any Wiregrass program, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising, (229) 333-2124, or by email Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.