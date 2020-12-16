Mayor's Motorcade delivers gifts

VALDOSTA – City Manager Mark Barber, Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and Valdosta Fire Department staff delivered gifts to more than 100 patients who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center.
Each year, Valdosta, along with other cities across Georgia, collects and delivers gifts to patients at state behavioral health hospitals through the annual Mayor's Christmas Motorcade, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, city officials said in a statement.
The gifts consisted of clothing for men and women, hairdryers, small radios and clocks, matchbox cars/trucks, stuffed toys, small musical instruments and toiletries such as solid deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
The event was made possible by donations from local businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, scout troops and other groups or individuals.
In years past, city officials hand-delivered the gifts personally to the residents, but this year the event was changed to account for the current COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, city officials said.
City officials and members of the Valdosta Fire Department met at the Parkwood Developmental Center. They lined up the gift donations at the building's entrance so they could be disinfected before being distributed.
"Residents and staff members waited excitedly by the door to watch and wave to the city and fire department members," city officials said. "The city would like to thank everyone that donated to Mayor's Motorcade this year. This is an event that we all greatly enjoy participating in and look forward to doing it again next year."
