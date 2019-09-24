VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Divine Nine sponsors a political forum 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
A meet-and-greet with the Valdosta mayoral and Valdosta City Council candidates is 5 p.m., organizers said.
Mayoral candidates are Kevin Bussey, Scott James Matheson, J.D. Rice David Sumner and Brooks D. Bivins.
City Council at-large candidates are Jeremy Stone, Adrian Rivers, incumbent Councilman Ben H. Norton and Edgar “Nicky” Tooley.
Incumbents running unopposed are also invited.
The Valdosta Divine Nine is comprised of members of Greek fraternities and sororities within the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
“We decided to host the political forum because all of our organizations are heavily involved in political awareness in the communities in our service area,” said Katrina Royal, co-chair.
She said the group wanted to offer residents the opportunity to meet all candidates and ask questions.
The event is free to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.