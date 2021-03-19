Mayor receives virus vaccine

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson received the new Johnson and Johnson single-dose Janssen virus vaccine this week at the Lowndes County Health Department.
Matheson is eligible for the vaccine under Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest expansion of the COVID-19 eligibility list, city officials said in a statement.
“I encourage our citizens to pick any of the three, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Do your part, protect your community, your friends and loved ones as well. I encourage you to go out and get vaccinated,” Matheson said.
He added the ease of the "one and done" shot and the desire to show that it is safe and effective is what made him choose the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"It was important for me to demonstrate, as a leader of Valdosta, that this new vaccine is safe," he said. "I also wanted to show my commitment to helping stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Appointments for South Health District can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 Hotline, (844) 955-1499. The COVID-19 Hotline is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are also available through local health care providers and pharmacies.
