Mayor proclaims Christine Harp Wetherington Day

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed Friday, April 9, as Christine Harp Wetherington Day in honor of her 90th birthday, family members said in a statement.
Wetherington was born April 9, 1931, in Valdosta, to parents Carl and Annie Harp and has never lived outside the city limits of her beloved hometown. She has resided at her current residence for 70 years.
The oldest of seven children, she graduated with honors from Valdosta High School and went on to hold several positions of employment with distinction, family members said. Those included McCroy’s Department Store, Southern Bell, Lighthouse Christian Store and Valdosta High School.
"But her most rewarding roles have been that of wife, mother and grandmother," family said.
"Christine married Charles Anderson Wetherington in 1951 and enjoyed a blessed union for 65 1/2 years until his passing in 2016. Christine and Charles were the proud parents of five children: Angela Wetherington Stutz, Teresa Wetherington Hamm, Sherea Wetherington Bates, the late Alesia Charlene Wetherington and the late Charles Anderson Wetherington Jr., a distinguished Valdosta attorney. In addition, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren continue to bring immense joy to Christine’s life in this her 90th year."
The Wetherington offspring have followed in their parents and grandparents footsteps as they are making a "difference across the United States in board rooms, as entrepreneurs, educators, business executive, ministry leaders, broadcast journalist, critical care nurse, family therapist, graphic designer, athlete and performer."
Since her teen years, Wetherington has been a member of the Lee Street Church of God, turned Forrest Street Church of God turned Abundant Life Church of God. Whether in her role as a children’s Sunday school teacher for 44 1/2 years or women’s ministry leader during many seasons, her service to God and her church has always been a purposeful priority in her life, family said.
During the past three years, she has flourished as an artist in her medium of color pencils.
Matheson noted in his proclamation that Christine Harp Wetherington, through her faith in Christ, has overcome untold hardship and tragedy to live a life that is both consequential and triumphant.
All who know her, family said, would agree.
