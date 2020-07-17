Mayor launches 'Mask Up Valdosta' campaign

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson launched a ‘Mask Up Valdosta’ campaign Thursday encouraging Valdosta residents to wear a face covering in public as a safeguard to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The voluntary mask campaign supports Gov. Brian Kemp’s "Wear a Mask" Flyaround Tour of Georgia held earlier this month, city officials said in a statement.
“We want to keep our economy open and ensure our health care system has the capacity to treat all patients who need medical care,” Matheson said in a statement. “My mask protects you and your mask protects me. Together, we all can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Health experts recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
To practice social or physical distancing:
• Stay at least six feet (about two arms length) from other people.
• Do not gather in groups.
• Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.
Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for health care workers and other first responders, city officials said. Face coverings can be more than just masks.
Scarfs, bandanas, etc. will also serve the purpose. Wearing a cloth face covering limits the spread of germs. Residents should wash their cloth face coverings every day.
City officials encourage residents to take photos wearing their face coverings and share via social media using the hashtag #MaskUpValdosta.
“We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. Let’s all do our part to protect one another,” Matheson said.
