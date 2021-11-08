Mayor holds mock press conference with VSU students

VALDOSTA — Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson held a mock press conference for a group of Valdosta State University students.
"As the city places great value on the education of our students, this event has been a long-standing annual tradition dating back at least three previous mayors," city officials said in a statement.
“The fact that the city helps students in this way makes me feel like my education is really important. This opportunity allowed me to practice for future press conferences and skills I’ll need later in life,” said Faith James, a VSU sophomore.
Ted Geltner and his journalism students arrived in Council Chambers. The press conference began with Matheson briefing the students on current city news and events. Students then asked questions on any topic of interest, which he answered.
The class visit marked the return to an in-person interview. Last year, students had to submit questions via email due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have lived in Valdosta for almost four years now, so it was nice to meet the mayor. To come together today helps build those relationships and hopefully create an opportunity to do more together. It also gives us students more experience with the real world,” said Jarell Caimble, a VSU senior.
