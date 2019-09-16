Mayor Gayle visits Dewar

VALDOSTA – Second-grade students at Dewar Elementary School have been learning about their government, the need for rules and laws, and the elected officials of the executive branch.
Mayor John Gayle spoke with students about the election process and what his daily roles and responsibilities are at city hall, school officials said.
"He made a profound impact on these students, and having him come enhanced students’ educational experience," school officials said. "This opportunity allowed students to build important connections between what they are learning in class and in the real world."
