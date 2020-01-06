VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will swear in the mayor and four Valdosta City Council members 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, during the first City Council meeting of the New Year.
Southern Circuit Judge James G. Tunison Jr. will preside over the swearing-in ceremony, according to city officials.
Those taking office include Mayor-elect Scott James Matheson, who begins his first term as mayor; City Councilman Ben Norton, re-elected to serve at-large; City Councilman Vivian Miller-Cody, District 1, City Councilman Joseph “Sonny” Vickers, District 3, and City Councilman Tim Carroll, District 5, who will each retain their seats representing their respective districts.
Following the induction ceremony, mayor and council by majority vote will elect a member of City Council to serve as mayor pro tem, who serves in the mayor’s absence, city officials said. The elected mayor pro tem will be sworn in at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place in City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave. A special reception for the newly elected mayor and council members will take place in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multi-purpose room, immediately following the City Council meeting.
For more information, contact the city public information office, (229) 259-3548.
