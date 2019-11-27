VALDOSTA – Cash, credit cards, debit cards, checks, money orders, Venmo and traveler's check.
Whatever your preferred method of payment, small businesses around Valdosta are ready to accept money in nearly any form on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Mayor John Gayle gave his proclamation declaring Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday in Valdosta.
Gayle, speaking in front of Southern Grace Gifts, spoke of the importance of downtown and Main Street to the local economy.
"The city is always going to support downtown and every small business in Valdosta," Gayle said. "Our backbone, our local economy is made up of many small businesses, so it’s really important for us to support those businesses."
Started in 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday as a promotion for local businesses to rebound from the 2008 recession. A response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it was marketed as a way to encourage consumers to contribute to their local economies.
"These small businesses help give downtown a distinct personality that makes shopping and visiting here a unique and special experience," said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street Director.
"Celebrating shopping local is a good time to remember the economic impact locally owned businesses have."
The city will host its first-ever Brunch & Browse event down for residents to shop and drink from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Valdosta Main Street Office at 300 N. Lee St. or online at valdostamainstreet.com.
