VALDOSTA – Brexton Oquendo was a bright-eyed 17-month-old with a beautiful smile, according his mother and father.
Blake and Sibrana Oquendo lost their son, Brexton, to a battle with child heart disease Monday, Jan. 17.
According to the Oquendos, Brexton suffered from a congenital heart defect that was found at birth. He was later diagnosed with severe aortic valve regurgitation — or aortic regurgitation.
The condition occurs when the heart's aortic valve doesn't close tightly.
During the last 17 months, the Oquendos turned to social media to share their journey in the child heart disease community and learn about medical opportunities across the country in an effort to save their son's life.
“I was able to contact hospitals, doctors, specialists in Florida, Atlanta, Boston and other places because of people sharing information through social media,” Blake said.
Sibrana, who kept her social media followers updated on Brexton’s health, said it is important for them to share their story in hopes it can help other families in the CHD community.
“I want the everyone to know how amazing it is to live in a small community where people actually care about you and your family,” Sibrana said.
The Oquendos live in Hahira, where their two older children attend Hahira Elementary School.
During Brexton’s battle with his illness, they frequented South Georgia Medical Center, where the family thanks a host of doctors, nurses, chaplains and many more for their hard-work and dedication to proving care for their son.
Brexton had his first surgery at 17 days old, pulmonary artery bands. At six months, he underwent his second procedure to fix the leaking valve.
The Oquendos said, “We were told that at the ages of 2 and 3, he would have to undergo another major surgery. But he started to decline quicker than we and the doctors anticipated.”
This January, Brexton was airlifted to Atlanta after being transported to the SGMC emergency room.
He spent 10 days in the hospital and on the 10th day was released home.
“He was able to spend his last days at home surrounded by us and his siblings. His little heart just could’t take it anymore,” Blake said.
The Oquendos are developing a foundation in honor of Brexton, to help people who need help navigating the child heart disease community.
Blake said, “The Brexton Foundation will allow us to always be there for other parents in smaller communities like ours to know that there are others going through CHD and are here with open arms.”
Follow the Brexton Foundation on Instagram @brextonfund
To view the reel created by the Oquendos, visit https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY4wSNvOEUn/?utm_medium=copy_link
