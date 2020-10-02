Matheson, Kemp to speak at LAMP virtual fundraiser

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson has been tapped to headline the 2020 Changing Lives dinner while Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp will serve as the event’s special guest, according to organizers.
The annual fundraiser for Lowndes Associated Ministries to People will look differently this year as it will be a virtual event due to the pandemic.
It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Oct. 6. A link will be made available at lampinc.org the evening of the event.
“Even though we are all going through a pandemic, homelessness didn’t stop during the pandemic,” said Yurshema Flanders, shelter director. “It is still our responsibility to continue to provide the services needed, more than ever in a time like this.”
LAMP offers street outreach, Rapid Re-Housing, job and transportation assistance, interview preparation and help with applying for government assistance and finding a home.
Kemp will open Changing Lives with a welcome, Flanders said.
Kemp was chosen because of her work fighting human trafficking through the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education Commission, Flanders said.
“First Lady Marty Kemp and the GRACE Commission's advocacy for combating human trafficking in Georgia is one of several areas LAMP works toward preventing in our local homeless community,” Flanders said.
“As well as Gov. (Brian) Kemp’s establishment of the committee for homeless and displaced Georgians goes hand in hand with LAMP's mission and highlights the challenges LAMP has met head on during the unprecedented 2020 year that has especially impacted many of the most vulnerable in our community.”
Matheson was selected to be the keynote speaker due to his longtime support of LAMP, Flanders said.
As a mayor, she said Matheson will be able to explain LAMP’s impact on the community while expounding upon homelessness in the area.
The virtual dinner includes client and volunteer testimonials and award presentations.
Recipients are Edward McDonnell for the LAMP Stewardship award, Roy and Stephanie Saine for the LAMP Light award and Karen Forrester for the LAMP Change-Maker award.
Donors will have several chances to give during the event. The targeted goal is $100,000, Flanders said.
“Because of you, we can help get individuals and families off the streets and into permanent stable housing,” Flanders said. “LAMP is always very appreciative of the love and support shown to our organization to help in our fight to end homelessness.”
Visit lampinc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.