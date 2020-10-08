VALDOSTA – “If I can do it, anybody can do it,” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said as he gave the keynote speech for the 2020 Changing Lives virtual event this week.
Changing Lives is usually a fundraising dinner sponsored by Lowndes Associated Ministries to People but was held on a digital platform through LAMP’s website due to COVID-19.
Matheson has been emcee for the occasion for the past five years, but serving his first year as mayor, he took a different role as the main speaker this year.
During his speech, Matheson said he had been asked if he has ever been homeless.
“I’ve been a paycheck away,” he said. “I’ve been a disaster away, and it was for a couple of years.”
He reflected on his earlier days in radio. When he first began his career, he said he gave himself two years to succeed. Today, he said he owns four radio stations.
Thirteen years ago, while checking on one of the stations, Matheson said he noticed clothing in a closet and mattresses stacked in a studio.
When he asked about it, he was told an employee was “in between apartments” and would be looking at one that same day, Matheson said.
Matheson let the employee use an empty studio space at another station not knowing that six months later he would discover the man was actually homeless.
“That person had fallen down on his luck,” Matheson said.
As he continued his speech, he commended LAMP for its services and for the assistance the nonprofit has provided to the community.
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp spoke during the fundraiser, welcoming guests.
“(Homelessness) is a complicated issue that can happen to anyone at anytime,” she said. “ … Working together, we can be a force against homelessness.”
She said organizations, such as LAMP, provide support to homeless residents and help them get back on their feet.
A Changing Lives tradition, awards are given to recipients who have supported LAMP throughout the year.
The LAMP Change-Maker is usually given to the client who has grown the most. The 2020 recipient was Karen Forrester.
Forrester said she was previously a manager at a store where she and her now ex-husband worked. Though someone else pocketed money out of the register, she was blamed.
Forrester was sentenced to four years in prison but was paroled after two years, she said.
Afraid of how she would transition from inside prison walls back into society, she connected with LAMP and became a resident at the shelter through its prisoner re-entry program, she said.
A job was hard to find due to her prison record but she ultimately landed a job as general manager of a fast-food restaurant, she said.
An emotional and teary-eyed Forrester said LAMP helped her move into an apartment and offered utility assistance which helped put her ahead of her bills.
“In their minds, if you wanted to succeed, they’re going to help you,” she said of LAMP staff members.
Matheson called Forrester an inspiration and told her to “keep fighting.”
Other award recipients were Edward McDonnell for the LAMP Stewardship award and Roy and Stephanie Saine for the LAMP Light award.
The virtual event concluded with a photo slideshow of past LAMP events, volunteers, supporters, clients and the 2019 Changing Lives dinner.
