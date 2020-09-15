'Masked' school bus promoted safe riding

VALDOSTA – With some families opted for virtual learning, the total number of students riding buses has decreased allowing for greater social distancing among riders, Lowndes County Schools officials said in a statement.
Bus drivers and students at Clyattville Elementary School mask up for the duration of their travel time to and from school.
Loading and unloading protocols are precise with students spacing themselves from others.
And one school bus 'wears a mask' to promote safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.