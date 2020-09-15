'Masked' school bus promoted safe riding

Submitted PhotoA school bus is masked and ready to transport students to Clyattville Elementary School.

VALDOSTA – With some families opted for virtual learning, the total number of students riding buses has decreased allowing for greater social distancing among riders, Lowndes County Schools officials said in a statement. 

Bus drivers and students at Clyattville Elementary School mask up for the duration of their travel time to and from school. 

Loading and unloading protocols are precise with students spacing themselves from others.

And one school bus 'wears a mask' to promote safety.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you