Masked gunmen rob Hahira gas station

HAHIRA — Two masked men stole cash and cigars at gunpoint Thursday from a north Lowndes County gas station.
The armed robbery occurred shortly after midnight, early Thursday morning, at a gas station along Georgia Highway 122 West, according to the Hahira Police Department.
Police describe the robbers as "two young, black males, wearing grey and red sweatshirts, black shorts, black leggings and masks," between 18 and 28 years old.
They "pointed weapons at the clerk demanding he open the register," Hahira police reported.
They took cash and several packs of cigars and placed them in a black backpack carried by one of the robbers.
Police describe the guns as pistols. The man in a red hoodie carried a silver pistol; the man in the grey hoodie carried a black pistol, according to the HPD.
"They were last seen running east toward Interstate 75," police said.
No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
The HPD has issued a be on the lookout warning for the two men.
Anyone with information should contact HPD Lt. Shannon Kingston, (229) 794-2440, ext. 5, or skingston@hahiraga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.