VALDOSTA – Mary Kay Foundation hosts its annual V-Team MK5K virtual Nov. 9-21.
The annual event is designed to "bring awareness in our community on how everyone can get involved to help the fight against cancer that affect women and the fight against domestic violence," sponsors said in a statement.
The foundation gives millions of dollars each year for cancer research and to women's shelters throughout the United States and in South Georgia.
The event will be held virtually to reach the goal of $5,000.
Visit Mary Kay Foundation V-Team MK5K link: http://support.marykayfoundation.org/site/TR?team_id=14125&fr_id=1602&pg=team
