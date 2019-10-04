VALDOSTA — The Mary Kay Foundation will host its Fourth Annual V-Team MK5K and one mile fun run/walk, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Valdosta Middle School track and McKey Park.
The theme is “Pink Out in the Park." The MK5K purpose is to eliminate cancers affecting women and to end domestic violence, according to organizers. Anyone can participate.
Registration will be 9-9:45 a.m. and the MK5K will begin 10 a.m. and last for about an hour. After the race, there will be refreshments, pictures and awards, according to organizers.
T-shirts will be available for purchase. Adult: $13; Youth $10. For more details, contact Joyce Robinson at (229) 253-8888 or to make a donation/register, visit: support.marykayfoundation.org/goto/vteam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.